Police, Amotekun Deploy Security Personnel To Religious Centres In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command and the State Security Agency, known as Amotekun, have deployed security personnel to churches and mosques following a credible threat by suspected terrorists targeting the Saint John Catholic Church in Owo, Owo Local Government Area.

The threat, reportedly contained in a letter allegedly written by a bandit involved in the tragic attack on the same church nearly three years ago, warned of a planned renewed assault on worshippers.

Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of Amotekun, confirmed the deployment of security operatives to Owo and other parts of the state to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Similarly, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Olusola Alayande stated that the police are committed to preventing any incident that could lead to harm or death of worshippers in any place of worship within the state.

In an official statement, Alayande said the police are aware of the purported threat letter but noted that its source and authenticity remain unverified. However, the alleged threat has prompted a swift and strategic security response to ensure public safety.

He said:

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the heavy deployment of operational personnel to all churches and mosques across Ondo State, especially during worship days. Surveillance and patrol activities have been significantly intensified to deter any potential attack and reassure the public of their safety.”

The statement further urged media outlets and the public to avoid spreading unverified information or fake news that could escalate tensions and cause unnecessary panic. Such actions, the police warned, could undermine the progress made in the state’s security.

Residents are therefore advised to continue their lawful activities without fear, while the police and security agencies remain fully committed to safeguarding lives and property.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious activities immediately to the nearest police station or through the emergency lines provided by the command.

