Police Allegedly Released 6 Cult Members Under Questionable Circumstances

Palpable tension has gripped residents of Agric, in the Ojo area of Lagos State, following the release of six suspected members of the dreaded Aiye cult group arrested by the tactical team of the state Police command at Oko komaiko.

It was learnt that the released cult members and others were alleged to be responsible for many of the armed robbery and cult killings in the community.

The police team arrested the suspected cult members and allegedly recovered arms and ammunition from them, but they also allegedly facilitated their release by substituting the earlier charges with a more lenient 2-count charge.

According to one of the community leaders, who spoke under condition of anonymity, “The Tactical Team has a lot of explanation to make and they have put the lives of the community leaders in danger now.

“They have advised the cult members to be begging us and now we are all afraid that those boys may resort to attacking us.”

He narrated that, “In the last four or three years, there were series of armed robbery and cult related killings in our community, prompting us to make a report to the Tactical Team.

They swung into action and arrested six members of the cult group, while others escaped. They also recovered some guns and charms from them.

“We expressed our willingness to support the police team to ensure proper prosecution of the cult members and the arrest of other members of the gang.”

The community leader added that, “Suddenly, the police team became unusually changed to us. They hid information about the suspects from us.

“They charged the suspects to court without even informing us, but we had to engage a lawyer to follow up with the case in court.”

