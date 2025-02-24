Police Allegedly Continue To Detain Crypto Currency Entrepreneur Against Court Order

Share

Despite order of bail granted Obol Jesam Michael, crypto currency entrepreneur by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the police have allegedly continued to detain him against the enforcement of his human rights.

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Abuja presided over by Honourable Justice M.A Madugu, on February 18, 2025, granted bail to Jesam Michael, the crypto currency entrepreneur.

When the case for the enforcement of his fundametal rights came up in court, the police could not produce or show cause why he should not be released.

Accordingly, the court which ordered his release forthwith, further ordered the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, and 9th Respondents to desist from re-arresting and detaining Michael without recourse to the court.

The Respondents referred here are: The Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police, DCP Okezie Chikezie ( Anti – Fraud Section, FCID), Ezekiel Okporanefe, Stella Chinyere Onuigbo, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Interpol.

