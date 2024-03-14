Police Allay Fears of Attacks on Osun Schools, Farms

The police have allayed the fears of Osun State residents, particularly rural communities, of attacks on schools, farm settlements, or persons by any groups. Commenting on a statement by Governor Ademola Adeleke that some people were planning to attack some rural communities, spokeswoman SP Yemi Opalola said the police were up to the task of providing adequate security for residents. Adeleke said on Tuesday he had been tipped off about the deliberate mobilisation of criminal elements in rural areas posing serious concern to the wellbeing of the people.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Opatola said the force had initiated security measures to ensure such a plot does not materialise in Osun. She said: “Like we have been doing before, we are doing everything possible to ensure that Osun is safe. “When you hear that something is happening in your neighbourhood, you are supposed to prepare, think outside the box to prepare for any eventuality.”