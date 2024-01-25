Police Allay Fear Over Alleged Bomb Blast in Abuja

There was panic in the Fed- eral Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja yesterday, when residents of Maitama heard a loud sound which was said to be a bomb blast. According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred in the morning around 11am.

Confirming the incident, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said it was not a bomb blast but explosion, saying that an overheated metal refuse container activated under intense heat.

Adeh said the metal exploded, thereby causing injury to two of the refuse evacuator. She said: “The FCT Police Command hereby wishes to update the public on an alleged explosion on 24/01/2024 at about 1145 hrs, near a refuse dump outside the Bureau of Public Enterprise premises in Maitama, Abuja.