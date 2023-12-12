Police AIG Charges Officers To Be Disciplined

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in Charge of Zone 16, AIG Paul Odama has advised the police force not to indulge in corrupt practices, advising them that before arresting a corrupt person, they must be clean themselves.

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State when he paid a visit to the Police headquarters, he disclosed that corruption thrives in Nigeria because the police are not doing their job as they should be.

The AIG said the police has the mandate to arrest, apprehend, detain and prosecute and powers to fight corruption but maintained that the police force must first cleanse itself from corruption before fighting others.

He, however, commended the officers and men of the force for a successful outing during the last governorship elections but warned the officers against drinking on duty and indiscipline adding that discipline is the epitome of the police force.

The AIG who was flanked by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Alonyenu Idu, said: “If the police are doing their job, there will be no bribery and corruption in Nigeria because that is our mandate. We have the right to arrest, apprehend, detain and prosecute.

“So if the police are doing their job, there will be no problem of corruption in Nigeria and before we can arrest anyone who is corrupt we must also have to clean ourselves because he who goes to equity must go with clean hands.

“We must be mindful of that, I know your CP and DPO have been speaking to you on it and the Force management team has zero tolerance for corruption.

“Some police officer go and get themselves drunk while on duty, remember the social media is there and by the time your CP and IGP sees you on social media drunk, of course you know what to do, just park your things and go.

“You are drunk and you are in patrol and you have your gun with you. Don’t forget Section 237 as amended, so ensure that you are not drunk because that will prevent you from accidental discharge. While you are on duty you are not expected to drink.

“Discipline is the bedrock of the Force, I know every CP, Area Commander, AIG, and IG that comes for lectures must always talk about discipline because without discipline there is no Nigeria Police Force. That is why the police are formed hierarchically.

“I don’t want a situation where a DSP will insult an SP. Discipline will have to start in your homes, discipline includes the way you dress, talk, and even the way you drive your vehicles because some of the police officers even drive against the traffic.

“If you drive against traffic, that means you are indiscipline, so you have to check yourself. Discipline and indiscipline involve your entire life.

In his welcome remark, the Commissioner of Police, CP Alonyenu Idu, appealed to the Inspector General of Police to approve the construction of a befitting command headquarters for the state, lamenting that the state command was still squatting in dilapidated former party secretariat.

He maintained that the construction of a befitting police headquarters would provide a conducive working environment and serve as be a morale booster for the command.