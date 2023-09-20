Police Advise Nigerians On Safe Nude Sharing

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Lagos State Police Command, has issued a cautionary statement advising Nigerians to be cautious when sharing explicit images of themselves.

He suggested that citizens should consider covering their faces or any identifiable marks when sharing such images with others.

The police officer also warned Nigerians that videos can also be recorded and screenshot.

Hundeyin lamented that he has lost count of victims making reports about people blackmailing them with their nudes.

He urged Nigerians not to trust anyone and take adequate precautions.

According to him, “If you must send nudes, at least do one-view or cover your face or any other identification mark. And do not forget that video calls can be screenshot/recorded. For others, it is a clandestine recording of their intimate moments, of course without consent.

“I have honestly lost count of people, sometimes notable ones, approaching me about someone somewhere blackmailing and extorting them with their nudes.

“Trust no one. Take adequate precautions. Trust your instincts too. And do not forget to reach incb.npf.gov.ng in the unfortunate event you fall victim to this.