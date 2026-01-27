Police Address Protesting Traders As Soludo Dismisses IPOB Threats

The Anambra State Police Command on Tuesday addressed traders protesting the closure of Onitsha Main Market, assuring them of the safety of their shops and goods while the market remains closed.

This morning, traders gathered at the market, singing protest songs and praising the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, while calling for the market to reopen. Security operatives, already deployed in large numbers, addressed the traders, urging them to return home and reopen their shops on the next scheduled business day, Monday, February 2.

The traders were reassured that adequate security has been deployed to prevent miscreants from taking advantage of the closure. Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said:

“Adequate security has been deployed in and around the market, as well as other strategic locations within Onitsha, by the Police in collaboration with other security agencies, to maintain law and order and prevent any breach of public peace. Traders seen gathering were addressed and sensitised on the need to cooperate fully with government directives in the interest of public safety, security, and economic stability. The situation in Onitsha and across Anambra State remains calm and under control.”

Governor Charles Soludo dismissed threats by IPOB to resist the closure, emphasizing that Onitsha Main Market is government property, and the decision to shut it down is within the state’s authority. He explained that the state had engaged market leaders in several meetings to peacefully end the sit-at-home order, but promises to reopen the market on Monday were not honored.

Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, added:

“We tried dialogue with market leaders, but repeated promises to open on Mondays were not kept. Onitsha Main Market belongs to the Anambra State Government, and stopping the sit-at-home order must start with government-owned markets. The market will reopen next week Monday, February 2, and the government has mechanisms in place to monitor compliance.”

Dr. Mefor further noted that the success of earlier measures, such as the return of civil servants to work, demonstrates that political will can enforce compliance, and similar efforts will ensure traders adhere to the reopening schedule.