Police: 2 US Firefighters Shot Dead In Ambush

Two firefighters were fatally shot in a mountain community in Idaho, north-western US, while responding to a brush fire, officials have said.

Another firefighter was injured when a suspect opened fire with a high-powered rifle near the city of Coeur d’Alene, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Swat officers later “located a deceased male” nearby to where the attack took place on Canfield Mountain, and lifted a shelter-in-place order. But residents were also warned that an active wildfire was still continuing on the mountain, reports the BBC.

The suspect is believed to have started the fire intentionally, as a way to “ambush” first responders, according to Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris.

According to police, the dead man was found near a firearm after the hours-long standoff, which included shots being fired by police.