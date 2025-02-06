Police: 11 People Killed in Sweden School Campus Shooting

Share

Police said 11 people have been killed in a shooting at an education centre in central Sweden, including the suspected gunman.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described Tuesday’s attack at Risbergska School in Orebro, 200km (124 miles) west of the capital city Stockholm, as the “worst mass shooting in Swedish history”.

Police said the suspect is among the dead and is believed to have acted alone. They added that the motive was still unclear but ruled out anything “ideological”.

Police earlier warned the death toll could continue to rise as several people had been injured, reports the BBC.

