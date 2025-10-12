Polaris Wraps Up 2025 Customer Service Week, Recommits To Customer Satisfaction

Polaris Bank has restated its dedication to delivering exceptional customer *experience* as it successfully concluded activities marking the 2025 edition of Customer Service Week themed “Mission: Possible.”

The week-long celebration, which ran from Monday, October 6 to Friday, October 10, was filled with engaging customer appreciation activities and staff recognition initiatives across the Bank’s branches and digital channels.

Throughout the week, Polaris Bank celebrated its customers with giveaways, appreciation messages, and interactive engagements across its touchpoints, reaffirming its commitment to continuously improving service delivery.

Employees were also recognised for their outstanding contributions to service excellence, underscoring the Bank’s belief that exceptional service begins with an empowered and motivated team.

Speaking at the close of the celebration, the Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Kayode Lawal, thanked customers for their loyalty and trust, describing them as the driving force behind the Bank’s commitment to excellence. “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do.

Their feedback, trust, and partnership inspire us to keep improving and delivering value every day. This week reaffirms that great service is not just a goal, it’s our way of life at Polaris Bank,” he said.

Lawal noted that the Customer Service Week provides an opportunity for reflection and renewal of the Bank’s promise to serve with consistency, empathy, and excellence.

Polaris Bank staff across the country also participated in internal learning and engagement sessions designed to enhance their customer interaction skills and promote a culture of service leadership.

The global Customer Service Week, celebrated annually in the first week of October, recognises the vital role of customer service professionals and the impact of service excellence on business growth.

For Polaris Bank, this year’s celebration reinforced its belief that with dedication, innovation, and teamwork, great service is always a “Mission Possible.”