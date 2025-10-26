Polaris Restates Support For SMEs Growth, Launches ‘Everyday Supermarket’

Polaris Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and driving economic growth in Nigeria’s South-South region with the commissioning of the new ‘Everyday Supermarket’ Yenagoa Store.

The grand opening, which took place yesterday at Bay Bridge Junction on the Kpansia-Epie Expressway, Bayelsa State , marks the retail chain’s entry into the Bayelsa market and a significant milestone in the region’s business expansion efforts.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Raphael Abaziem, Directorate Head, Polaris Bank, South-South, described the launch as a testament to growth, resilience, and the power of strategic partnership.

“This milestone represents more than the opening of a new outlet. It speaks to our shared vision of economic expansion, local enterprise development, and improved access to quality goods and services for the people of Bayelsa State,” Abaziem stated.

He further noted that the new outlet builds on earlier successes, including Polaris Bank’s financing of the Everyday Group’s flagship shopping complex in Port Harcourt in February, 2025.

“When we partner, we empower, expand, and raise the bar for retail development across Nigeria. Polaris Bank is proud to have supported this journey and to stand with ‘Everyday Supermarket’ as it extends its footprint and impact.

We look forward to deepening our collaboration and continuing to support businesses that are creating opportunities, empowering communities, and driving sustainable development across the country,” he added.

In his remarks, Mr. Yemi Osindero, Chairman of ‘Everyday Supermarket’, expressed delight at the brand’s expansion into Bayelsa, noting that the group continues to grow from strength to strength.