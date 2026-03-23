Polaris MD Marks 20 Years Empowering Women

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank, Kayode Lawal, has said the Bank’s over two decades of unflinching commitment to women empowerment initiatives has entrenched a corporate culture guiding its operations and service to customers and communities.

According to him, the Bank holds dear its commitment to creating an enabling environment where women can thrive professionally and financially.

Lawal revealed this in his opening remarks at a seminar organised by the Bank to commemorate the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrated annually worldwide.

Themed “Gender Equity as Business Imperative: The Give to Gain Advantage”, the seminar had in attendance women drawn from all walks of life, including customers. It featured two guest speakers: Tomi Somefun, a former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank Plc and Belinda Nkechi Indimachi, Entrepreneurship Specialist at ALX Africa.

“This theme speaks to a timeless truth – that the greatest progress societies make often begins with what we are willing to invest in others. When we give opportunities, we gain innovation.

When we give support, we gain resilience. And when we give women the tools to thrive, we gain stronger families, stronger institutions, and stronger economies.

At Polaris Bank, this principle has long guided our actions,” the MD/CEO explained.

Speaking further, the Polaris Bank boss noted in detail several women-focused intervention programmes the Bank had spearheaded. These include breast cancer advocacy, financial partnerships for female entrepreneurs, girl-child education and others.

“One of the clearest demonstrations of this commitment is our over two decades of leadership in breast cancer advocacy in Nigeria. Long before health awareness campaigns became common in the corporate landscape, our bank had already begun championing the fight against breast cancer- supporting awareness drives, community education, and screening initiatives across the country.

“Through consistent advocacy and outreach, we have helped raise awareness about early detection and prevention, contributing to a growing national movement that is saving lives and reducing mortality associated with breast cancer.

For us, this is more than corporate social responsibility – it is about protecting mothers, daughters, sisters, and the many women whose strength holds our communities together.

“Polaris Bank has remained a strong financial partner to women entrepreneurs, particularly within the SME sector. Through targeted financing, advisory services, and enterprise support, we continue to empower women-owned and women-led businesses with the resources they need to grow, scale, and succeed.

“Our commitment also extends to the education of the girl child. Within our own institution, we are equally intentional about ensuring that women thrive.”

Lawal also highlighted the Bank’s flagship banking proposition, Pearl, a product designed to support women in their professional and entrepreneurial journeys through tailored financial solutions, capacity development, and access to networks that enable growth and opportunity.

In her welcome address, the Bank’s Executive Director, Abimbola Ozomah, said the Bank sees women empowerment beyond performative corporate social responsibility, but as a strategic imperative.

She also mentioned one of the Bank’s women-inspired initiatives Women Connect Monthly Series, established to nurture and prepare women for leadership positions.

“At Polaris Bank, we firmly believe that empowering women is not merely a social responsibility – it is a strategic imperative. When women rise, institutions grow stronger, perspectives become richer, and innovation flourishes.

This is why gatherings such as this are not symbolic exercises for us; they are deliberate platforms designed to ignite conversations, build confidence, and shape the future leadership of our organisation.

This year’s celebration is particularly meaningful because it aligns closely with one of the initiatives I am deeply passionate about, the Women Connect Monthly Series.

This platform was established to intentionally nurture, prepare, and position our women for leadership. Through structured conversations, mentorship, knowledge-sharing, and exposure to thought leaders, Women Connect seeks to equip our female professionals with the tools, confidence, and networks required to step boldly into higher responsibilities.”

The lead speaker for the seminar, Tomi Somefun, while speaking on the concept and importance of gender equity, said organisations seeking to be forward-looking, competitive and innovative must see it as essential, not optional. She therefore lauded Polaris Bank for making strides in that regard.

“For any organisation that seeks to be forward-looking, competitive, and innovative, gender equity is not optional; it is essential. While I believe Polaris Bank is already making strides in this area, particularly with structured frameworks for women, I would like to shift focus to what I consider an even more critical perspective, the individual.”

Drawing from the Give to Gain theme, the immediate past Unity Bank MD/CEO charged women to see every given opportunity as an investment that must yield returns.

“The theme is ‘Give to Gain.” This means that every opportunity given to you is an investment. Each role you occupy comes with an opportunity cost; many others could have been in that position.

The question, therefore, is: Are you making that investment worthwhile? Are you maximising the opportunity, or are you underutilising your potential?” she asked.

The second speaker, Belinda Nkechi Indimachi, in her presentation titled Gender Equity as a Business Imperative: The Contribution Pathway, advised participants and women in general to rise above “The Self Illusion” and “The Crisis of the Me Era” saying while self-focus is a vital tool, however, it becomes dangerous when it leads to isolation or taking a back seat expecting to be served in a world where meaningful contribution and presence equates recognition and promotion.