Polaris Bank Reiterates Commitment To Strengthening MSMEs Export Ecosystem

Polaris Bank reaffirmed its strategic commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s nonoil export ecosystem and empowering micro, small and mediumsized enterprises (MSMEs) at the NAHCO and NACCIMA Export Group Programme, according to a press release.

Held under the theme, “Breaking Barriers: Helping SMEs Navigate Export Procedures for Agro Products and Other Commodities,” the one-day engagement brought together regulators, industry stakeholders, exporters and trade bodies to advance practical solutions for easing trade barriers, improving access to finance and building a more resilient and diversified Nigerian economy.

The programme also marked the formal introduction and launch of the NACCIMA Export Group and the NAHCO Export Support Centre for MSMEs in Nigeria, creating a structured platform for exporters to access trade facilitation services, logistics support, regulatory guidance and financial solutions across the export value chain.

Speaking at the programme, Polaris Bank’s Executive Director, Chris Ofikulu, underscored the national importance of export diversification and the central role of SMEs in building a resilient economy.

He noted that reducing Nigeria’s dependence on oil revenues requires coordinated action across the public and private sectors to strengthen non-oil exports, particularly within agro-exports and commodity trade. “Expanding non-oil exports is not optional; it is a strategic imperative for building a resilient, inclusive and competitive Nigerian economy.

SMEs, particularly in agro-exports and commodity trade, hold the key to unlocking our true comparative advantage. Polaris Bank remains committed to providing the finance, advisory support and partnerships required to help them scale confidently and compete globally,” Ofikulu said.

The engagement also focused on addressing structural challenges confronting exporters, including infrastructure gaps, port inefficiencies, logistics constraints, standards and certification requirements, and policy consistency.

Participants emphasized the need for stronger public-private collaboration among government agencies, trade bodies, financial institutions and logistics partners to simplify export procedures and improve market access for Nigerian SMEs.

Also addressing stakeholders, Olaleye Arinola, Team Lead, Trade Services, Polaris Bank, highlighted the importance of removing trade and payment bottlenecks that limit exporter competitiveness and cash flow. He emphasized the Bank’s focus on building confidence and certainty into the export process through practical financial and advisory support.