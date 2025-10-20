Polaris Bank Reaffirms Commitment To Customer Experience

Polaris Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience through deeper engagement and partnership with its clients.

This was demonstrated recently when the Bank hosted a successful Global Trade Forum in Ibadan, which brought together key stakeholders in the SouthWest region and customers to explore growth opportunities and strengthen collaborations.

The well attended Trade Forum was graced by the Executive Director, Retail ahd Commercial Bank, Chris Ofikulu, who expressed heartfelt appreciation to attendees for their participation and continued support. In his opening remarks, Ofikulu welcomed participants, particularly those who traveled from Kwara, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, and various parts of Ibadan.

“Your presence here today reflects the deep trust and strong partnership and bond you share with Polaris Bank. We sincerely appreciate your continued support,” he said. He further noted that the event aligns with the Bank’s ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional customer experience and enhance engagement with clients across regions.

“This forum is part of our broader mission to deepen customer relationships and ensure that you experience Polaris Bank not just as a financial institution, but as a true partner in your success. We want every interaction you have with us to reflect excellence, empathy, and innovation,” Ofikulu stated.

He also highlighted that the timing of the forum coincided with the justconcluded Customer Service Week, which celebrates customers’ loyalty and trust. Bukola Oluyadi, Group Head of Customer Experience and Value Management, also addressed the forum, emphasising Polaris Bank’s commitment to understanding customers’ needs and empowering businesses.

“Our vision is to be the preferred partner, and our mission is to empower your enterprises. We are here today to explore how we can continue to support your growth,” Oluyadi noted. Ayo Adesanya, Ag. Divisional Head, Operations, spoke on the Bank’s operational services, particularly in trade facilitation.

He discussed how Polaris Bank assists customers by verifying trade documents and offering payment services at minimal percentage costs. “We are committed to simplifying the trading process for our customers by ensuring that documents are properly verified and offering the option to pay on your behalf for a small fee,” Adesanya explained.