April 23, 2025
Polaris Bank Pledges Support For Ndlea In Fight Against Drug Abuse, Others

Polaris Bank has reaffirmed its staunch support for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the fight against drug abuse, trafficking and money laundering in Nigeria and beyond.

The pledge was made by the Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Kayode Lawal, during a courtesy visit by a 15-member NDLEA management team to the Bank’s headquarters in Lagos recently.

Polaris Bank has been a longstanding supporter of NDLEA’s mission, sponsoring advocacy initiatives, and media campaigns, and providing tools and infrastructure to aid the agency’s operations.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Lawal emphasized that the partnership is rooted in shared values and social responsibility, stating: “The essence of Polaris Bank is not just profitability but fulfilling a moral obligation to society.

Our collaboration with NDLEA underscores our commitment to combating crime and protecting our communities.”

