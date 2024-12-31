Polaris Bank, Partners Tackle Out-Of-School Children In Nigeria

Share

Polaris Bank, in partnership with key stakeholders, has reaffirmed its commitment to combating the alarming rate of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

According to a press release, the bank, through its targeted interventions, has ensured continuous education for over 15,000 students, providing them with the opportunity to learn, thrive, and contribute to a better future.

It stated that while the initiative primarily focuses on empowering the girl child, male students in the targeted schools were not left out reflecting the project’s inclusive approach.

“Polaris Bank’s collaboration with strategic partners has further strengthened its efforts to combat the scourge of out-of-school children in Nigeria. Since 2020, these collaborative efforts have ensured continuous education for 16,000 students, showcasing the transformative impact of teamwork in fostering positive societal change.

“The initiative which includes empowering young learners with brain training techniques and emotional intelligence education alongside making and distributing school essentials (bags, uniforms, sandals, books, and pens) aligns with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 4 which ensures inclusive and equitable quality education for all, is targeted at Nigeria’s most vulnerable communities, where over 20 million children lack access to basic education, according to UNESCO.

