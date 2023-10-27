Polaris Bank, Ngo Partner To Support Girl-child Education

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Polaris Bank, in partnership with Evolve Charity, a non- profit organisation, has presented educational materials to over 400 students in the Ikeja and Surulere areas of Lagos State. The feature, according to the bank, is a display of its commitment to supporting the ‘Girl- Child Education Project.’

The materials, which include school uniforms, school bags, pens, sandals, and various books, were presented to the students of both Opebi Junior Secondary School, Opebi, Ikeja Lagos, and Gbaja Junior/Senior Girls High Schools, Surulere recently. The bank noted that the initiative was part of activities marking the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Inter- national Day of the Girl (IDG).

Speaking at the presentation of the educational materials, at Opebi Ikeja, the Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Adekunle Sonola, spoke of the bank’s commitment to quality education of the girl-child. He said: “At Polaris Bank, we are of the firm belief that every investment in education, especially in the empowerment of the girl-child, leaves a lasting impact, not only on the child but on the society.

This is why we partnered with Evolve Charity to launch the Support for the Girl Child Education Project. “We believe in education as an organization, and more importantly, we believe in identifying with the pupils in these schools. We have done this over the past few years, and it is something we’re committed to doing, and will continue to do.”

According to the CEO, the intervention is aimed at keeping the girl child in school and educated, thereby reducing the growing cases of early marriages in society. “The objective is to empower these underprivileged girls through education by providing them with school supplies and personal development tools they need,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Pacegate Limited, owners of Evolve Charity, Umesh Amarnani, acknowledged the essence of sustainable education intervention, stating that “the selected schools are now our responsibility by adoption, and we will continue to provide the students with school supplies, whilst focusing especially on the girls and teaching their teachers value-based education that impacts good manners on the students.”

He commended the partnership with Polaris Bank, say- ing, the initiative will cover 36 schools across six states. Earlier, the principals of the beneficiary schools expressed their profound appreciation on behalf of the management and students of their respective schools. The Principal of Opebi Junior Secondary School, Mrs. Omolara Awosan, said: “I’m so excited, on top of the world.

I think this is the third time since I became the principal of the school, that they have been here, giving our children school bags, uniforms, sandals, and some other writing materials. I’m so happy.” “I have gained from the writ- ing materials I was given and got a bag and school uniform, and I don’t have to buy another uniform to sow aside this…and this presentation has been helpful,” Ogunsanya Kemisola, a JSS 2 student of Opebi Junior Secondary School, remarked.