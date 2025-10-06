Polaris Bank, NCF Take Tree Planting Campaign To Lagos, Ogun, Kaduna States

Polaris Bank, in partnership with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF), has extended its nationwide tree planting campaign to three key locations: The Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos State, the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State and Sardauna College Kaduna, Kaduna State.

According to a press release, the initiative, first launched in 2024 during the Bank’s World Environment Day commemoration, is part of Polaris Bank’s broader commitment to combating climate change, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting sustainable environmental practices across Nigeria.

The Lagos edition, which held at the iconic Lekki Conservation Centre, was attended by Executive Directors, Chris Ofikulu and Sharafadeen Muhammad, alongside partners from NCF. Speaking at the event, Chris Ofikulu, Executive Director, Commercial and Retail expressed his appreciation to all participants at the Tree-planting exercise, noted that the initiative highlights the importance Polaris Bank attaches to environmental sustainability.

He recalled leading the Bank’s first tree planting activity after its launch in 2024 at TASUED, Ogun State. He further noted that the exercise aligns with the United Nations Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, a global movement dedicated to securing a greener future for generations to come. He emphasized that Polaris Bank sees sustainability not merely as a responsibility but as a business imperative.

He added that, through this initiative, Polaris Bank reaffirms its role beyond banking services and remains firmly in line with the collective goal of planting 10,000 trees. Also speaking at the event, Sharafadeen Muhammad, Executive Director, Operations, emphasized that protecting the environment and the planet is a shared responsibility for the benefit of all.