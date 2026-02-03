Polaris Bank Marks World Cancer Day With Free Screening

In commemoration of World Cancer Day, slated for February 4, 2026, Polaris Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to community health and social impact with the launch of a nationwide free breast cancer screening initiative in partnership with its NGO partner, Care Organisation and Public Enlightenment (C.O.P.E).

The initiative is designed to promote awareness, screening, early detection, and preventive care, reinforcing the Bank’s belief that access to health services is a critical foundation for individual and economic wellbeing.

As part of this year’s World Cancer Day activities, Polaris Bank will provide free and comprehensive breast cancer screening for 100 women across Nigeria, while also supporting an on-going free prostate cancer screening programme for 250 persons across Nigeria it earlier sponsored for men aged 40 years and above.

The prostate cancer screening is being conducted at the Men’s Clinic, situated at 18, Commercial Avenue, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, providing accessible, professional medical support for male participants seeking early detection and preventive care for prostrate.

Both initiatives (free breast and prostate cancer screenings) directly aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) through improved access to preventive healthcare and early detection services, SDG 5 (Gender Equality) by prioritizing women’s health and empowerment, and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) through strategic collaboration with civil society organizations such as C.O.P.E to deliver community-centered impact.

Educational materials, community engagement sessions, and digital awareness campaigns will be deployed to reinforce key messages around early detection, lifestyle choices, and the importance of regular medical check-ups.

Speaking on the initiative, Rasheed Bolarinwa, Group Head, Brand Management & Corporate Communications, Polaris Bank, emphasized that early detection remains one of the most effective tools in the fight against cancer.

By removing financial barriers and bringing screening services closer to communities, the Bank aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources they need to seek timely medical intervention.