Polaris Bank Introduces Global Gift Card Feature On VULTe

Polaris Bank, through its digital lifestyle platform VULTe, has introduced a faster, smarter way for users to send love, appreciation, and rewards across borders with the launch of its new gift card feature, enabling customers to deliver global brand gift cards to family and friends anywhere in the world in seconds.

According to a statement issued by the bank, the feature, which is designed for speed, security, and everyday relevance, allows users to choose from a wide range of international and local brands spanning groceries, beauty and wellness, fashion, electronics, entertainment, gaming, and lifestyle services, all seam- lessly accessible on VULTe.

The statement said: “Whether it is paying for a Netflix subscription in London, sending Spotify Premium to a friend in Accra, gifting a Starbucks coffee in New York, or helping a loved one shop at Amazon or Shoprite, VULTe’s Gift Card feature transforms digital transfers into meaningful real world experiences, powered by Polaris Bank’s secure digital infrastructure.

“Users simply log in to VULTe, select Lifestyle, choose Gift Card, pick a preferred brand, enter the amount and recipient’s email, confirm the transaction, and authorize with their PIN. The gift card is delivered instantly, removing shipping delays, currency barriers, and geographic limitations.