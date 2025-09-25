Polaris Bank Hosts Forum To Strengthen Trade, Drive Growth

Polaris Bank, Nigeria’s leading digital retail, and commercial bank, has hosted corporate customers in the non-oil sector at its Global Trade Forum.

The event was designed to foster stronger stakeholder relationships, address trade-related challenges, and explore innovative solutions to drive business growth.

The forum, with the theme: “Trade Export: Partnering for Growth”, brought together key players in Nigeria’s trade and export ecosystem, including business leaders, exporters, regulators, Nigerian Customs and policy influencers.

Participants engaged in robust discussions on the challenges and opportunities shaping the global trading landscape. Speaking at the event, Polaris Bank Managing Director/CEO, Kayode Lawal, underscored the central role of trade as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth.

He reaffirmed Polaris Bank’s commitment to delivering tailored solutions that empower Nigerian businesses to compete more effectively in international markets. According to him, the purpose of the gathering was to address the real issues customers encounter in trade and export while identifying opportunities where Polaris Bank can provide practical, innovative solutions to support growth.

He stressed that Polaris Bank sees itself not only as a financial institution but also as a trusted partner in progress and a driver of long-term value creation. Also in attendance was Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Aondona Fanyama, who led a threeman delegation from the Nigerian Customs Service.

He spoke extensively on the workings of the Nigeria Trade Portal B’odogwu and gave a practical demonstration of its application. ACC Fanyama highlighted how the portal simplifies trade processes for exporters and importers, enhancing transparency, speed, and efficiency in cross-border trade.

In a show of collaboration, he also pledged swift resolution to two participants at the forum who had been facing challenges with processing via the portal: thereby reinforcing the importance of such engagements in resolving real-time business concerns.

The event, held at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, provided a platform for meaningful dialogue on trade finance, export readiness, compliance, market access, and the role of digital platforms in facilitating crossborder transactions.

It also offered participants the opportunity to interact directly with financial experts, policymakers, Customs officials, and industry leaders – opening doors for collaboration and sustainable growth.

The Bank had full representation of its executive management including Executive Directors for Retail, Commercial and Corporate & Investment Banking, Chris Ofikulu and Abimbola Ozomah with scores of strategic business leaders from across Treasury, Global Trade, Business Directorate, and Divisions.

Through the trade forum, Polaris Bank once again demonstrated its role as a forward-looking lender committed to supporting businesses, fostering economic development, and strengthening Nigeria’s participation in global markets.

The Forum reinforces the bank’s positioning as a catalyst for trade expansion and customer empowerment, ensuring that its clients have the financial products, relevant advisory support, and opportunities required to thrive in today’s competitive global economy