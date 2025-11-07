Polaris Bank Empowers Breast Cancer Survivors

Polaris Bank has launched the “Adopt a Survivor Breast Cancer Support Initiative”, a social impact programme aimed at empowering breast cancer survivors to rebuild their lives and livelihoods after treatment.

In a statement, the bank, which noted that October is globally known for breast cancer awareness, said the programme will see it extending focus to the recovery phase where many survivors struggle to regain economic stability.

Delivering the message of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank, Mr. Kayode Lawal, to beneficiaries last Thursday at the bank’s NGO Partner, C.O.P.E Office in Lagos, the Head, Brand Management & Corporate Communication, Rasheed Bolarinwa, said the initiative demonstrates Polaris Bank’s commitment to turning business success into social good.

“At Polaris Bank, we believe true impact happens when corporate growth translates into empowerment for people. The ‘Adopt a Survivor’ initiative allows us to stand with women— not just in the fight against breast cancer, but in rebuilding their confidence and independence,” he said.