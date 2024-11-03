Polaris Bank Emerges “Best Mobile App” At Digital Jurist Award

Share

Polaris Bank’s commitment to digital innovation and excellence has once again been recognized, as the Bank was awarded the prestigious “Best Mobile App” award for its renowned digital banking platform, VULTe, at the Digital Jurist Awards held in Lagos.

This honor comes less than a week after Polaris Bank was named Nigeria’s Digital Bank of the Year for the fourth consecutive year, further solidifying its status as a leader in Nigeria’s digital banking landscape.

At the event, attended by representatives from all nominated companies, Polaris Bank’s VULTe app stood out among its peers, winning the hearts of users and the recognition of industry experts.

The Digital Jurist Awards Committee had nominated Polaris Bank in three categories: Best Website, Best Web Portal, and Best Mobile App. Commenting on the the award, Polaris Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Kayode Lawal expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated the bank’s commitment to providing seamless, reliable, and secure digital solutions.

“This award continuously shows our dedication to delivering the best digital experiences to our customers. We will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to ensure that our platforms remain intuitive, accessible, and impactful,” he said.

