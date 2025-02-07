Polaris Bank Deepens Fight Against Breast Cancer, Reinforces Pact With C.O.P.E

Share

In a resolute demonstration of its commitment to combating breast cancer, Polaris Bank, Nigeria’s foremost retail digital bank, has reaffirmed its partnership with Care. Organisation. Public Enlightenment (C.O.P.E) to mark World Cancer Day.

This enduring alliance, spanning over 15 years, has yielded significant strides in awareness, screening, treatment, and advocacy, cementing Polaris Bank’s status as a frontline supporter in Nigeria’s cancer battle.

At a media briefing held at C.O.P.E’s headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, 13 key in – terventions spearheaded by Polaris Bank were highlighted, reflecting the bank’s unwavering dedication to reducing breast cancer mortality.

The Founder and CEO of C.O.P.E, Mrs. Ebunola Anozie, lauded the bank for its steadfast commitment, emphasising that such partnerships are critical in driving impactful change in Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.

Among Polaris Bank’s landmark contributions is the screening of over 22,000 women, including staff, customers, and members of the public, as part of its cancer prevention initiative.

Additionally, the bank donated 1.5 acres of land, complete with a Certificate of Occupancy, for the development of the Polaris Cancer Centre of Excellence—a permanent home for C.O.P.E’s advocacy and treatment efforts.

Furthering its impact, the bank has provided three state-of-the-art breast cancer screening machines, including a mobile unit, enhancing diagnostic accessibility.

It has also fully sponsored the treatment of over 30 indigent cancer patients and orchestrated a 10-km/6- km awareness walk in Lagos, drawing over 3,100 participants to promote early detection and healthy living.

Beyond medical interventions, Polaris Bank fosters a support network for cancer survivors. Over 100 survivors have been hosted at end-of-year gatherings to share experiences and draw strength from one another.

In a resolute demonstration of its commitment to combating breast cancer, Polaris Bank, Nigeria’s foremost retail digital bank, has reaffirmed its partnership with Care.

Organisation. Public Enlightenment (C.O.P.E) to mark World Cancer Day. This enduring alliance, spanning over 15 years, has yielded significant strides in awareness, screening, treatment, and advocacy, cementing Polaris Bank’s status as a frontline supporter in Nigeria’s cancer battle.

At a media briefing held at C.O.P.E’s headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, 13 key interventions spearheaded by Polaris Bank were highlighted, reflecting the bank’s unwavering dedication to reducing breast cancer mortality.

The Founder and CEO of C.O.P.E, Mrs. Ebunola Anozie, lauded the bank for its steadfast commitment, emphasising that such partnerships are critical in driving impactful change in Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.

Among Polaris Bank’s landmark contributions is the screening of over 22,000 women, including staff, customers, and members of the public, as part of its cancer prevention initiative.

Additionally, the bank donated 1.5 acres of land, complete with a Certificate of Occupancy, for the development of the Polaris Cancer Centre of Excellence—a permanent home for C.O.P.E’s advocacy and treatment efforts.

Furthering its impact, the bank has provided three state-of-the-art breast cancer screening machines, including a mobile unit, enhancing diagnostic accessibility.

It has also fully sponsored the treatment of over 30 indigent cancer patients and orchestrated a 10-km/6- km awareness walk in Lagos, drawing over 3,100 participants to promote early detection and healthy living. Beyond medical interventions, Polaris Bank fosters a support network for cancer survivors.

Over 100 survivors have been hosted at end-of-year gatherings to share experiences and draw strength from one another.

Share

Please follow and like us: