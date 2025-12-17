Polaris Bank Champions Girls’ Hygiene Awareness

Polaris Bank has continued its commitment to empowering the Nigerian girl-child through health education and essential support, with the successful distribution of female hygiene essentials to female students of Kuramo and Victoria Island Junior and Senior Secondary Schools, Lagos.

In a statement, the bank said that the initiative stems its Polaris Bank’s 2025 International Women’s Day celebration and forms part of its ongoing Adolescent Health and Hygiene Support Programme.

Through the Bank’s Girl-Child Support and Hygiene Education Initiative, the outreach aims to improve menstrual hygiene education, build confidence and dignity among young girls, and reduce school absenteeism resulting from lack of access to sanitary products.

Speaking at the event, Group Head, Customer Experience & Value Management, Polaris Bank, Mrs. Bukola Oluyadi, delivered a practical health talk to the girls, emphasizing the importance of maintaining proper hygiene during their menstrual cycle and in their daily lives.

She advised the students on essential personal care practices including the appropriate use of sanitary pads, the importance of daily use of clean underwear, and maintaining good body hygiene with deodorants and regular washing, especially during puberty when their bodies are developing.

“Your body is precious, and how you take care of it determines your confidence and wellbeing,” Mrs. Oluyadi told the students. “Good hygiene is not just about looking clean; it is about staying healthy, feeling comfortable, and showing up confidently in school and everywhere you go.”

She also encouraged the girls to cultivate life-long healthy habits, be informed about their bodies, and speak confidently about their health needs.

Also present at the distribution was the Non-Executive Director of Polaris Bank, Mrs. Subulade Giwa-Amu, who delivered a powerful motivational session on self-care, confidence, and selfpresentation.

In her address, she reminded the girls that taking care of their appearance and hygiene contributes significantly to building a successful future. “A clean girl equals a successful woman,” Mrs. Giwa-Amu affirmed.

“Success is not only about your academic performance; it is also about how you present yourself. People see you before they know you, and first impressions always last. Loving yourself and caring for yourself should be a daily habit.”