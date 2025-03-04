Share

The Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Poland, Pawel Wronski on Tuesday insisted that 47th Preaident if the United States (US), Donald Trump did not consult NATO allies before deciding to pause military aid to Ukraine.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump had on Monday paused military aid to Ukraine after his clash with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the oval office last week.

Preaident Trump’s decision followed the upended U.S. policy on Russia and Ukraine upon taking office in January, this year.

Speaking on the development, Wronski said Trump took a very important decision.

“This is a very important decision, and the situation is very serious,” Pawel Wronski told reporters as quoted by Reuters.

“It has great political significance – it [the decision] was made without any information or consultation, neither with NATO allies nor with the Ramstein group, which is involved in supporting Ukraine in its fight.”

Trump is ready to restore peace and end the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Both neighbouring countries have been fighting for over three years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022.

