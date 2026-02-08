Perennial FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finalists Nigeria created several opportunities but had only Kindness Ifeanyi’s 51st-minute goal to show for their dominance in the first leg of one of Africa’s third-round qualifying fixtures for this year’s finals slated for Poland.

Substitute Ifeanyi powered home a header from a corner kick by defender Tumininu Adeshina to give Nigeria victory, with the fixture delicately poised as both teams will again be at each other’s jugular in seven days in Dakar, in the concluding leg of the fixture.

Nigeria’s top striker Janet Akokoromowei was forced off the encounter in the first period by injury, but Shakirat Moshood and Taiwo Afolabi initiated several telling moves that could have resulted in more goals for the twotime World Cup silver medallists.

Nigeria dominated for large spells of the encounter, covering every blade of grass and creating numerous chances, but were unfortunate not to convert most of them.

The Falconets recorded their first incursion into the opponents’ goal area in the 12th minute, when Moshood weaved past two defenders, but her cross was blocked and then cleared by the Senegalese defence.

The visitors responded eight minutes later through Sokhna Nogaye, who capitalised on a brief communication lapse among the Nigerian defenders.

However, goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma reacted swiftly to deny her effort. The game’s first booking came in the 25th minute, as Khady Thiandoume was shown a yellow card for a reckless challenge on Akekoromowei.