Pogba Vows To Appeal Four-Year Doping Ban

Paul Pogba has been suspended from soccer for four years, it was announced yesterday, after testing positive for a banned substance in August 2023, according to Reuters. The Juventus star was provisionally suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal (NADO Italia) in September last year.

Following the provision- al ban, NADO Italia said that testosterone, which can be used to increase athletic endurance, was detected in the midfielder’s system after Juventus beat Udinese 3-0. Pogba was on the bench as an unused substitute.

Following yesterday’s decision, Pogba said he would appeal – stating he would “never do anything to enhance [his] performance.” “I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect,” the French midfielder said on Instagram.