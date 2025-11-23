French professional footballer who plays as a central midfielder for Ligue 1 club Monaco, Paul Pogba made his first competitive appearance in more than two years on Saturday, featuring in Monaco’s 4–1 defeat to Rennes.

The 32-year-old midfielder was introduced in the 85th minute at Roazhon Park, marking his return to professional football 811 days after last playing for Juventus in a Serie A game against Empoli on September 3, 2023.

His comeback comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced his four-year doping ban—issued following a positive test for DHEA—to 19 months.

READ ALSO:

Pogba has consistently maintained that the banned substance entered his system through an unintentional supplement.

Pogba, who joined Monaco last summer after leaving Juventus by mutual consent, was visibly emotional when he signed for the club. He had been cleared to return to football in March.

Monaco were already in deep trouble by the time Pogba stepped onto the pitch. A red card to captain Denis Zakaria left them with 10 men, and Rennes took full advantage with goals from Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, Mahdi Camara, Breel Embolo and Ludovic Blas.

Substitute Mika Biereth scored a consolation goal for Monaco in stoppage time, but it did little to soften a second straight 4–1 loss.

The defeat leaves Sebastien Pocognoli’s men eighth in the table on 20 points after 13 matches.