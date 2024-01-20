Poetry Speaks To My Soul – Ogunrinde

Oyelola Adeola Ogunrinde is a journalist, short fiction writer and poet. She recently became an author with Fairlight Books UK after publishing her short story with the publishing house.

In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she speaks on her journey so far in become a writer and the challenges in-between…

You straddle between two genres: short fiction and poetry, judging from your work that has been published online. How do you balance this; and how do determine the best form for your message or story?

Thank you for asking that question. Actually, I started out writing poetry and I never thought I could write fiction until I began writing short stories and later moved to longer form of fiction.

“Determining that this message must be passed through poetry or fiction sometimes determines what message I want to talk about and most especially how it affects me more.

“I must say poetry speaks to my souls. It’s a rhythm I sometimes play in my head before writing it down but my fiction is a process, I always like my characters to speak to me directly before writing them down, it makes it real for me. I have also learnt a lot from poetry and sometimes my fiction could be poetic because of my experience in poetry.

What aspect do you consider the most challenging in writing a short story?

The beginning of the short story. It’s a blank sheet, not knowing where to start from or where to turn to. The most crucial point for me when I am writing a short story is, I want my character to take me on a journey, somewhere I have never been to before, because if I get in the way, it might be difficult for me to end the story. Sometimes some short stories can take me months to write.

I leave it then go back to it again because I want to be able to communicate what the character is actually saying. In the end, it’s the way I start the story that matters to me, it determines if I can pull through, the story, bring life into it.

Your story titled “Cornelius”, published on Scarlet Leaf Review, espouses an unusual theme in Nigerian literature: male prostitution. Could you talk more about it? What really inspired the theme?

We don’t always talk about male prostitution in the environment we live in. There have been a lot of stories written about female prostitution and one of them is ‘On Black Sisters Street’ written by Chika Unigwe. Writing about male prostitution draws us to the fact that it is not just female that do prostitution, men also involve themselves in prostitution.

This particular story, I was drawn to it because of the neighborhood I grew up, I actually know a male who was into prostitution and it took me a while to comprehend my thoughts about it.

I noticed something in that story, the titular character in almost doesn’t get the chance to speak for himself. Almost everything we know about him is through the lens of other characters in the story, coupled with the fact that the story is written in second-person narrative.

I am inclined to ask, how do you develop distinct voices and personalities for your characters?

There are notable work of fiction which has been written in the second-person narrative and at the end communicate the essence of that work of fiction. An example is Caleb Azumah’s ‘Open Water’.

In Cornelius, I wanted to play with boyhood, I mean how a young boy grows up without his parents, and the society in one way or another watches him. The characters and personalities in this particular story is loosely based on people I know when I was growing up.

With this story, I feel I see the boy this short story is loosely base on standing in front of me whenever I read the story over again. To be sincere with you, I never choose whether to write a story in the first person, second person or third person.

What I do is write the story as it comes to my head, bring life to the character and allow them to lead me, with that I begin to hear their voices and that set one character different from the other.

I think your writing style is didactic. There seems to always be a moral anchor your stories are hinged upon. Don’t you think you are at the risk of moralizing your readers? Or is this just about how you view literature?

(laughs) Growing up in an African society most of the oral stories our parents and grandparents told us back then always come with moral lessons, what you are and what you are not supposed to do. That said, I don’t think about moral lessons when writing a novel or advice my readers on morals, I just want to give my characters a voice, then pass a message through them, other things fall in place.

Some writers like when their work of fiction is poetic, so they write, read it aloud then write again. For me, I just write, and sometimes in the novel, it becomes poetic. Some writers may think of dishing out morals when writing a novel, I don’t do that.

In the end it might be but not what I set out to do. I like novels which have heroes and villains, maybe that is why I like novels like ‘Animal Farm’, ‘Things Fall Apart’ and ‘The Prime of Miss Jean Bordie’.

‘Arranged Marriage’ is another story where you’ve demonstrated your commitment to topical themes. What kind of emotional response do you aim to evoke in your readers?

I was never thinking of evoking emotional response when I wrote ‘Arranged Marriage’. I just wanted to talk about the burden many girls and women still face in Africa because of tradition. I mean, I know of friends of mine who choose to wait to get married than going for their masters, because of the fear of a man thinking they are too much educated, and so education can get in the way of marriage.

That said, I also wanted to talk about the challenges of marriage. I believe that love should be the bases of getting married, but some other people feel indifferent. There are many people who feel love is nothing without class and money, and these are the things I discussed in ‘Arranged Marriage’. You can understand the burden Jadesola was carrying. Though she tried to look for a way out of the burden, she was choked in it by her mother who thought more on wealth and power.

Congratulations on publishing ‘My Mother’s Voice’ with Fairlight Books, a UK based publishing house. The story itself is an indication of how far you’ve come in your writing career. I am sure you must have had your own fair share of rejection. How do you deal with that and how does it feel to be getting recognized now?

Thank you very much. When I wrote the short story, my aim was to submit it for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize, but when I wasn’t shortlisted, I thought of what to do with the story and it was then an opening came in Fairlight Books and I submitted the short story.

I never thought Fairlight Books would publish it because I have submitted short stories to them in the past and none of them was chosen, so it came as a surprise to me that they would pick it up to publish it. I also like the process at Fairlight Books and must give kudos to my editor, Sarah Shaw, who guided me through the process.

‘My Mother’s Voice’ is so dear to me because it saw the limelight in a way I never thought of and the story also brought me to limelight. The short story talks about many things, from a woman’s pain and agony, to a daughter’s yearning and also climate change.

I must say this is my first short story on climate change and I am so excited where this path is leading me to, especially because I have had rejections in the past.

What are your future writing goals? Do you have any upcoming projects you’re excited about, in either short stories or poetry?

Oh yes, I have future plans regarding my writing. I hope to submit my novel to Fairlight Books soon. It is a novel on girls education during British colonial rule in Nigeria.

The novel is also Pan-African in a way as it looks at the road to many African nations gaining their Independence and the women who also participated in this struggle. For my poetry and short stories, I hope to publish a collection of poetry and collection of short stories, but I am taking my time on it.

What advice would you give to aspiring short story writers?

My advice to upcoming writers is to give themselves time, they will get there, it will one day be their turn.