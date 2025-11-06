Nigerian dancer and entertainer, Iweh Pascal Odinaka, better known as Poco Lee, has joined forces with rising stars Mavo and Diamond Boy for a brand-new single called “Enjoyment,” set to drop on Friday, November 7.

This highly anticipated Afrobeats track promises to bring together the trio’s unique styles, blending infectious dance rhythms and street energy.

Poco Lee, known for his dynamic dance moves and viral online presence, continues to expand his artistry as a recording performer.

The Lagos-born entertainer has long been credited with helping take Nigerian street dance to the global stage, collaborating with top stars like Zlatan, Burna Boy, and Olamide.

Mavo brings his signature “Burbur Music” sound, which combines Afrobeats with raw energy and relatable storytelling.

His viral hits like “Escaladizzy” and “Shakabulizzy” have made him one of the most exciting new names in the industry.

Diamond Boy rounds out the trio, marking one of his biggest collaborations yet.

With his growing fanbase and distinctive voice, he’s expected to add extra firepower to the track’s chemistry.

The cover art for “Enjoyment” features a bright orange backdrop with the three artists’ names creatively linked by arrows, visually capturing the collaboration’s unity and shared vibe.