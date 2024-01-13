Pochettino Wants Chelsea To Keep Gallagher

Mauricio Pochettino has told Chelsea executives that letting Conor Gallagher join Tottenham this month would be a mistake.

England International Gallagher, 23, has been the Blues’ stand-in captain for much of this campaign and has already played 25 times across all competitions.

Recent reports have suggested a sale of the academy graduate could still be sanctioned to help ease his boyhood club’s worrying Financial Fair Play position.

However, that now looks increasingly unlikely as reports are claiming Pochettino has made his thoughts clear on the matter to his superiors.

“Tottenham want to sign Conor, but there’s a massive timing issue at play.

“Chelsea had been open-minded to letting the player go a couple of months ago and Spurs thought the deal was in place.

“But in recent weeks, Conor has become of vital importance to the team and the manager thinks letting him go now could lead to major problems in the second half of the season.

“He is also massively popular with the fans and the board will fear a massive backlash if they let him go and he takes Spurs, one of Chelsea’s biggest rivals, into the Champions League while they are left stuck in the middle of the table.” inside source.

It is believed the North Londoners will attempt to revive a deal in the summer instead, with Ange Postecoglou keen to continue improving his midfield options.

The Tottenham boss has also refused to rule out further business this month following the captures of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner on loan and Genoa defender Radu Dragusin on a permanent deal.