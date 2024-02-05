Pochettino Reveals Difficult Moment Against Wolves

Mauricio Pochettino has explained how Chelsea’s loss, saying the team lost confidence and momentum after giving up the goal against Wolves.

The visitors quickly responded after Matheus Cunha’s deflected shot tied the game in the 19th minute, but the Blues broke the deadlock when Moises Caicedo found Cole Palmer, who placed the ball past Jose SA.

Following Pedro Neto’s cross, a Wolves player curled the ball, deflecting it slightly beyond Axel Disasi to put the home team behind two goals. This extended the Wolves’ goal-scoring rampage.

More was to come when the referee gave the Wolves penalties after Malo Gusto obstructed Cunha in the box. The Brazilian coolly slotted on the right side to complete his hat-trick.

Observing his team being humiliated from the dugout, Pochettino addressed a press conference and disclosed the reasons behind Chelsea’s defeat,(h/t Football. London) saying: “We didn’t start badly in the game. The way we conceded the first goal, the team suffered.

“We tried to build momentum and trust with the way we played.

“It was a difficult moment to manage after that. The energy dropped, and then it was a really difficult moment to manage. We concede the second goal, two own goals in the first half.”