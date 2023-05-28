Pochettino Officially Sign For Chelsea

Confirmation of Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival at Chelsea as the permanent head coach is on the verge of being announced after he put pen to paper on his contract.

New Telegraph gathered that two weeks ago that Pochettino agreed to the terms of permanently succeeding Graham Potter.

The 51-year-old will become the club’s third head coach under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership following the departures of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter this season.

Pochettino is thought to have agreed to a three-year deal in west London and Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph has reported that the Argentine has signed his contract.

He will take charge of Chelsea this summer ahead of the 2023/24 season as they look to avoid a repeat of a dismal campaign this term, which will come to an end on Sunday once the final whistle blows against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino has a huge job on his hands to take Chelsea back towards the top end of the table and compete both in the Premier League and Champions League.

A squad overhaul is one of the first tasks for the former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager as Chelsea look to trim the bloated 30-plus man squad.

Contracts need resolving too this summer, including N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount’s, while several incomings are wanted to bolster the Chelsea squad.