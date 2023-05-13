New Telegraph

May 14, 2023
Pochettino Agree Terms As New Chelsea Head Coach

Mauricio Pochettino has “agreed terms” to become Chelsea’s new head coach.

Pochettino emerged as a frontrunner for the Stamford Bridge hot seat following Graham Potter’s sacking in April.

According to Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law, the Argentine’s appointment could be announced within a matter of days.

Pochettino is set to take the reins in the Premier League for a third time, having previously been the manager at Southampton and Tottenham.

His five-year stay in north London saw the club make a series of title challenges while also reaching the 2019 Champions League final.

But a downturn in results saw him sacked with Spurs languishing in mid-table just five months after their European showpiece appearance.

The 51-year-old later spent 18 months in charge of former club Paris Saint-Germain but left despite reclaiming their Ligue 1 title.

