Pochettino Admits Chelsea Are Sad About Chilwell Bad Injury

The assistant captain of Chelsea, Ben Chilwell, is dealing with a hamstring issue, according to Mauricio Pochettino, the Chelsea manager who provided an update to the press.

Following his withdrawal from Chelsea’s Carabao Cup third-round victory over Brighton on Wednesday, September 27, Ben Chilwell had to get a scan.

The injury was a severe hamstring problem that could keep him out of play for a time, according to Chelsea coach Pochettino, who announced it ahead of Monday’s Premier League match against Fulham.

Reece James, the club’s new captain, has been out of action this entire month due to a thigh injury. Chilwell’s hamstring problem comes just a few weeks after James’ setback.

Remember that James was limited to 16 appearances for Chelsea the previous season by hamstring, thigh, and knee problems?

Also, Ben Chilwell managed to play 23 Premier League games for the Stamford Bridge-based club last season due to a hamstring injury.

“When they’re at their best, they are the best full-backs in the world,” coach Pochettino said.

“At all clubs, important players are missed when they don’t play. If the question is ‘do we miss them?’ Of course. Reece is a top player and (Chilwell) also.”

Due to the absence of Chilwell and James in Chelsea’s defence, coach Pochettino has to pick Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, or Marc Cucurella to play as fullbacks against Fulham on Monday.

The coach said, “All teams when they miss important players are affected [in their] performance.

“Why did we not sign another Ben Chilwell and another Reece James? Because there’s only one Reece James and one Ben Chilwell.

“If you have in the squad one top player in one position, it’s difficult to bring in another one in the same position to sit on the bench. It’s about balance.”