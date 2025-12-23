PNC 2025: Esso E&P Advocates Unified Approach To Drive Production, Growth

Esso Exploration & Production Nigeria (Offshore East) Limited, an affiliate of ExxonMobil, has called for a coordinated, strategic approach to boost Nigeria’s oil and gas production and drive broader economic growth.

The call was made during the 2025 Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum, an annual industry conference held in Yenagoa. Speaking at strategic panel sessions on “Streamlining Project Delivery for Improved Efficiency” and “Nigeria First Policy – Pathways for Growth”, Etabuko Abirhire, Executive Director, Development, Esso E&P, outlined actionable strategies to support Nigeria’s ambitious energy objectives.

Abirhire emphasized the need to achieve a production target of 4 million barrels per day and attract $60 billion in investment, highlighting priorities such as enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring predictable regulatory and fiscal frameworks, implementing longterm local content programs to strengthen Nigerian companies’ capacity.

“Achieving Nigeria’s production and investment goals requires alignment across all stakeholders,” Abirhire said. “Pass-throughs to local entities without real capacity development increase project costs and undermine the intent of the National Content law, ultimately affecting competitiveness.”