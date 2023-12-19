PNC 2023: ND Western’s CEO Champions Local Content Devt For Indigenous Energy Organizations

ND Western Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading energy brands has proposed a strategic direction for capacity development for the industry. Speaking at the 12th edition of the Practical Nigerian Content Forum (PNC Forum), the Chief Executive Officer of ND Western, Eberechukwu Orji, reiterated the active steps ND Western is taking to bring stakeholders together to tackle issues that continue to affect the creation and development of local content in the African Landscape, with a focus on Nigeria.

During the panel session on “Upstream Divestments: Outlining the Pathway to Success”, he said, “Being a leading indigenous Nigerian energy company, ND Western has a lot of projects lined up and is bringing in people at both graduate and professional levels.

We tried to do the elegant thing by solving real business problems facing the sector today. We have introduced these projects to NCDMB, and they have bought into it and we are bent on ensuring that they are NCDMB compliant at delivery, satisfying the regulatory requirements, and solving real problems with creativity and ingenuity”

ND Western is championing the path to improving local content for indigenous companies through strategic partnerships, and the long-awaited Shell-Intensive Training Program (SITP).

The SITP is set to develop the technical and vocational skills of Nigerian youth, preparing them to take on roles in engineering, geosciences, and other critical areas in the industry.

As the industry awaits the official launch of the Shell-Intensive Training Program (SITP), ND Western who was a platinum sponsor at the 12th edition of the Practical Nigeria Content Forum reiterated its commitment to enabling the participation of indigenous companies in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The organisation continues to advocate for policies and initiatives that empower local organisations to take a more prominent role in the nation’s energy sector.