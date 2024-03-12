PMS: Understanding Intrigues Behind Pump Price Stabilisation

The sustenance of fuel pump and ex-depot prices by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), even with the foreign exchange crisis, raises more questions on the issue of subsidy. SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Reports have indicated that fuel landing cost has skyrocketed to about N1,424/litre, given the lingering foreign exchange volatility and other operational challenges and costs in the downstream sector. The stakeholders, therefore, wondered how NNPC Ltd has been able to sustain fuel pump and ex-depot prices for some months and noted that it had modulated inflation, kept businesses going and reduced tension in the country.

In NNPC Ltd fuel retail outlets, the pump price averagely goes for N568/ per liter while some major and independent marketers retail at between N600 and N700 or even more nationwide, depending on the location.

IPMAN

The National Public Relations Officer, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Ukadike, said it was surprising the strategy NNPC Ltd adopted to achieve the feat of maintaining the pump and ex-depot price unchanged even with the rising landing cost. He added that the effort was laudable. He said though given the foreign exchange volatility, the landing cost of fuel should be over N1,000, the NNPC Ltd, which is currently the sole importer of the product, has not increased ex-depot price.

Speaking with New Telegraph over the weekend, he explained that independent marketers still bought the product at ex-depot price of N565, N570, N572, N575, or N580 depending on the coastal depot the marketer is loading from. He added that he did not know the strategy the NNPC Ltd adopted not to have increased the ex-depot price. According to him, the strategy could be interpreted to mean quasi deregulation or return of subsidy. Ukadike said: “The effort is very commendable. I want to thank the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, for his steadfastness in continuing to ensure that there is availability.

“There has been total availability. NNPC Ltd has done very well by maintaining the price and not following the market forces. The ‘magic’ with which they are doing it is commendable. We do not know the magic NNPC Ltd has done to maintain price. “If you look at the forex rate even when oil price was not increased, other times are also increasing that are even locally manufactured here. You are not talking about equipment. Some equipment has even gone very high. “The GMD of NNPCL said that the factors of demand and supply would determine the price. Now the purchasing power, which is the dollar, is going high, thereby reducing the value of the naira.

The GMD told us clearly that the price of dollars, that FC determines the domestic price because we have been deregulated, subsidy has been removed. “That is why I said I do not know the magic which NNPC Ltd is doing it whether there is quasi deregulation as government is trying to increase prices, they are also trying to kind of massage the market so there will be no chaos, riot or fall back to the government in terms of demonstration. “I think the FG is trying either through crude buy back or forex or the magic or abracadabra, I can be able to explain to ensure that PMS which is the driving wheel of the masses in the economy as far as Nigeria is concerned, does not exceed by spec N750/$1.”

He added: “NNPC Ltd is still maintaining its price of N565 or N575 in our private depots. So until NNPC Ltd comes up with a new price, that is when we, marketers, can confirm that there is an increase in the price of the product. The over N1,000 landing cost is the forces of demand and supply, which Kyari said affect the price of petroleum products and the landing cost of fuel. “Since NNPC Ltd is still selling at N565 or N575 even when landing cost may have reached over N1,000, that means it is being subsidised. “That is what you talk about quasideregulation.

Based on this information, we have on our hands now, the permutations, the nature of the products and landing cost, it should be over N1000 in line with the dollar rate. “The magic with which NNPC Ltd is using to continue to keep the price as it is, without increasing it, is what marketers do not know. If you call it that subsidy has returned in a style, that is another word for it.”

FG pays fuel subsidy

The Managing Director/CEO of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Mr. Robert Dickerman, said given the high landing cost and the comparatively stable fuel pump price in Nigeria, the Federal Government must have been paying fuel subsidy to equalize or modulate the pump price. According to him, FG is currently paying about N1 trillion monthly for fuel subsidy.

He said: “Nigeria has a long history of allocating resources to oil and gas production at the expense of most other economic and social programs. To balance this, there has been a longstanding policy to mitigate consumer costs via palliatives such as fuel and food subsidies. “But one of the net effects of oil money is underinvestment in local production, manufacturing and other value-added activities that could generate foreign currency through exports.

There has also been a large under investment in the maintenance and upgrade of existing infrastructure including electricity, roads, health care, water, waste, education and financial infrastructure such as consumer credit. “As a result, we have a huge negative trade deficit, except for crude oil and LNG, and our banks are not sufficiently capitalized to support significant new capital programs. “With legacy monetary policy making currency exchange difficult, we desperately need Foreign Investment. This is a reality.

So the best policy during this time of crisis is a national policy to transform our economy/regulations/laws to accommodate and encourage foreign direct investment (FDI).” He added: “Foreign investors, foreign lenders and government-run DFIs have been very clear about what they want to see: Conservative fiscal policy, tackling corruption, enabling competitive markets, and enforcement of fairness in markets through policy, regulation and the ability to enforce contracts. Keeping that context in mind, I want to point out that there is still a massive subsidy in PMS, albeit in the FX portion of PMS price, not the global price in dollars.

“The consequences of this subsidy are: The cost of gasoline in Nigeria is the lowest in Africa by far, which encourages smuggling out, further depriving Nigeria of value. Smuggling causes Nigeria to subsidize neighboring countries even while our economy struggles. The cost is hurting the entire budget, federal and state, as critical programmes cannot be funded to pay this subsidy. It is currently calculated to be about N1 trillion/month.

“Also, with this subsidy in place, ceasing subsidy payments would result in no petrol supply, if there are no refineries producing gasoline. All supplies come from the international market which will only sell at market prices. “There is no competition in bulk supply, as only the national champion owned by the government can import. Wholesale and retail prices are set based on their subsidised cost and they determine who gets supply. Without a competitive market, foreign investors are discouraged from investing in this sector in Nigeria.”

MEMAN

Chief Executive Officer, Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, said the intervention to manage pump price was a welcome development. He stated that it had helped to reduce inflation and tension in the country. Isong said: “I do not know the strategy they are using to achieve that. We do not have all the facts.

There are two ways of arriving at a subsidy. If your cost price is N10 and you sell it at N9, you are subsiding with N1. “That is one way of calculating subsidy. Another way is, if the open market price is N20 and your cost price is N10 and you are selling at N9, then the balance is N11. So it is an opportunity cost. What do you call subsidy? Is it the N1 or the N11? It depends on where you place your emphasis.

“If your emphasis is: I need money to build the country, to build infrastructure, to build education, then your subsidy is N11. But if what you are saying is: I need to sell the product at the cheapest possible cost without losing money, then your subsidy is N1. It just depends on what your policy or what your view is. “I believe that what is happening is what we all know is that the foreign exchange market got out of hand, climbed as high as N1,900/$1 before they got a handle on it and got it down to N1,500/$1, now it is back to N1,600/$1. There is volatility in the forex market.

“And if you know that your pump price, the two most important elements are the exchange rate and the referential flats, then what you know is either of these: if your pump price were to be following the volatility of the pump price, then your pump price would have been going up and down, just like your forex is going up and down and that will not be tolerable in any country.” He added: “So the government must find some way in managing that price.

I know that I heard the President when they were interviewing him when he was on the rail line he said, we have reduced the importation of fuel by 50 per cent. So if he said 50 per cent, it means that is deliberate. “That is why they said we have reduced it and we need to compensate with mass transport. Instead of everybody driving their cars, let us park the cars, everybody go with mass transit.

There is clear logic to that policy, even if they have not announced it. Or maybe they have announced it and we did not hear them say it. But it is deliberate to reduce the importation of fuel by 50 per cent. We heard him say it. So it means they know what they are doing. He is the one that also said that the price is still where it is (ie NNPC Ltd). “But that NNPC’s price is what is keeping everybody else’s price close by. It is a market. Now is there really a subsidy or not? I really can not answer that question. Only the NNPC Ltd can answer that question. Where are they buying? How are they buying? What are the terms of the conditions? We do not know.

“If you use the market referential to calculate, then you know that the price should be high. If you use the exchange rate to calculate, then you know that the price should be higher. But if they say they are not subsidising, if they say they are recovering their costs, it means that that is the benchmark they are using when they say there is no subsidy, they are recovering their cost which is the N1 and not the opportunity cost which is the N11. “It is necessary that the government has intervened, to somewhat manage the final pump price.

The methodology they have adopted we need to guess at it, we are not quite sure. But we know it is deliberate. It is not an error. But for now the end result that we see, the outcome could be a lot worse, where we are is better than where we could have been. Is that the final destination of where we want to end up? No. But for now, we have always said that subsidy removal, deregulation is not an event, it does not happen in a day.

“It takes time for us to arrive at our final destination where we shall be fully subject to market forces. If you try to go there immediately, you may have societal challenges. So it is over time that you will arrive at your final destination.”

Last line

“I think this intervention, however, they arrived at it, we may discuss how to arrive at it in a more transparent way, but that it is being managed can not be a bad thing. It is a good thing. I do not think any Nigerian wants runaway inflation and volatile prices. I think we are all looking for stability. “That stability comes from stability of the exchange rate.

I think we need it as a country. So we should all support the government in finding its way to arrive there. And during the period where the exchange rate is volatile, we do not want that volatility to spill into pump prices because that will create social upheaval.”