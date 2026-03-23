PMS: Sustained Volatility Pushes Pump Price To N1,350 Per Litre In Lagos

Residents in Lagos now buy per litre of fuel from N1,320 to N1,350, investigations by the New Telegraph yesterday revealed. Some fuel stations along Ikorodu Road, Ojota, Maryland, Yaba, Ojuelegba, Bariga, Victoria Island, Lekki, Okokomaiko, Festac, Mile 2, Iyana-Oba, Agege, Iyana-Ipaja, Berger, Ojodu sold fuel within the price range.

New Telegraph observed that many filling stations did not dispense refined petroleum products to consumers. It was also discovered that some fuel users engaged in panic buying in the filling stations that were selling the product as they expressed the fear of either more fuel price increment or scarcity of the product.

Some of the station attendants who spoke under condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to divulge such information said they had been directed by their superiors not to sell products to consumers as there were apprehension of further increment in prices of fuel.

Recall that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals citing escalating global geopolitical tensions in the Middle East on Friday night hike its fuel gantry or exdepot price from N1,175 per litre to N1,245 per litre which is an increase of N70 per litre.

The refinery had on March 13, 2026 reverted to its ex-depot or gantry fuel price of N1,175 per litre. It had on March 10, 2026 reduced its gantry or ex-depot prices for fuel and diesel. The gantry price of fuel was reduced by N100 to sell at N1,075 per litre, down from N1,175 per litre previously.

Also coastal distribution was reduced to N1,050 per litre, reflecting a marginal price differential for marine deliveries. The gantry price of diesel was also reduced to N1,430 per litre, which is a N190 drop from the previous price of N1,620 per litre.

On March 9, the refinery again adjusted upward the gantry price of fuel by N180 to N1,175 per litre which is an 18.1 per cent increase in three days and the third increase within a week.

It had previously on Monday increased the gantry price by N101, from N774 before the crisis in the Middle East to N875 per litre and later increased it to N995 per litre, an increase of N120 litre.