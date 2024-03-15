PMS: Stakeholders Deplore $162M Charges on Importation

Stakeholders in oil and gas sector have risen to challenge the full dollarization of petroleum product importation, saying that the N226 billion ($162 million) charged yearly by agencies in the maritime industry is responsible for the hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). Findings revealed that Nigeria consumed 16.2 million tonnes yearly, 1.32 million tonnes monthly and 44, 300 tonnes daily as shippers pay $10 per tonnes to Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on lightering expenses and other charges.

Apart from other charges, it was also revealed that NPA charged N2.75 on lightering, leading to N45.5 billion charges annually, while NIMASA collected N0.84 per litre or N14 billion on fuel yearly. Worried by the charges in dollars by the agencies, the downstream marketers, under the umbrella of Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MEMAN), explained that they had been facing challenges in the distribution and supply chain of PMS, following the fluctuation in foreign exchange in the market.

According to the Executive Secretary of the Association, Clement Isong, consumers are the ones bearing the brunt of the charges collected in dollars by the agencies. He stressed that the complexities of the forex market uncertainty had stopped members from importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into the country. Isong added that it was not easy to put together a correct calculation of the product’s landing cost to further determine the appropriate pump price, noting that their investment was not fully protected with dollarisation of certain charges.

Isong explained: “The market and consumers are not immune to Federal Government policy that allows Nigeria Ports Authority, (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) continuous charges in dollars.” Also, the executive secretary said that marketers receive products from Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Trading, ship-to-ship products, saying off-load was transacted in dollars all of which he said pushes up the cost of the pump price. He said: “We are presently concerned about sustainability, efficiencies, and affordability of energy for Nigerians and we are encouraging the shift to energy transition specifically into gas space.”

Giving further analysis, Isong said though the Federal Government has been faithful in its avowed intervention process since it exited the petrol subsidy regime, the dollarisation policy is weakening the industry and discouraging investment. He placed the blame mostly on fluctuating dollar movement and the unpredictability of the rate. He said marketers paid government agencies (NPA, NIMASA, etc.) about $10 per metric tonne and given the current exchange rate would translate to a higher pump price.

In its Foreign Trade Statistics (FTS) for the third quarter of 2022, NBS explained that fuel import for the period jumped by 16.9 per cent compared with N1.026 trillion spent to import the commodity in the same period in 2021. The bureau revealed that in the third quarter of 2022, the petrol importation bill was the highest when compared to N883.565 billion, N371.8 billion and N532.615 billion spent to import the commodity in the same quarter in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively.

It stressed that PMS imports accounted for 21.2 per cent of Nigeria’s total imports in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 7.7 per cent of total imports in the same quarter in 2021, while in the third quarter of 2020, 2019 and 2018, the fuel import accounted for 7.7 per cent, 7.0 per cent, 9.5 per cent and 20.97 per cent, respectively. According to the NBS, the third quarter of 2022 the country’s total import was N5.664 trillion, compared with N13.241 trillion, while total imports in the same quarter in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respective.