PMS: Reps Set Up Panel To Address 5% User Charge Collection

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating the implementation and remittance of the five per cent user charge on the pump price of petroleum products for road maintenance has inaugurated two stakeholders’ committees to resolve issues surrounding the charge’s collection and disbursement.

The user charge, established under the Act setting up the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), stipulates that 40 per cent of the proceeds be allocated to FERMA, while 60 per cent is earmarked for state road maintenance agencies.

Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee, Francis Waive, said the committees will examine the pre- and post-Tax Act frameworks and address areas of conflict with the FERMA Act. He lamented that the five per cent user charge had not been operationalised for years.

The committees’ terms of reference include outlining the modalities, procedures, and processes for collection and disbursement; recommending mechanisms for staff management; proposing the opening of designated bank accounts for remittances; clarifying roles of relevant MDAs; and identifying policy gaps and areas for legislative intervention.

“This is a national assignment, not a personal business. It is for our roads to be good as elsewhere. We can make the difference for our country, so please, take this seriously,” Waive stated.

He urged members of the committees to work diligently, without bias, fear, or favour.

The committee membership includes representatives from FERMA, the Nigerian Petroleum Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Also represented are the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), petroleum refinery owners, and the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN).