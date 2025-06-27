PMS: Reforms Slash N1.38bn Imports From Malta, Netherlands

Federal Government policy on crude oil sales in naira has disrupted regular importation of blended 1. 6 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N1. 38 billion from Malta and the Netherlands in the last five months.

According to findings, average monthly PMS production in the country was between 733.6 million litres and 812.2 million litres between January and May 2025, while imports from Malta dipped to 180 million litres following improvement in production by local refiners with an average retail price of N860 per litres.

Records also revealed that local refineries had maintained an average production of 26.2 million litres of petrol daily, translating to 3.96 billion litres between January and May 2025, while imports from Malta was 1.47 billion litres in five months.

In January, Dangote and other refiners produced 812.2 million litres; February, 733.6 million litres; March, 812.2 million litres; April, 786 million litres and May, 812.2 million litres as petrol import bills fell in the first quarter of 2025 to N1.76 trillion from N3.3 trillion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the drop in the import bills represents 47 per cent reduction.

This week, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data explained that only three vessels were moored to discharge 86,450 tonnes or 86.5 million litres of petroleum at Lagos jetties.

It noted that St Lady Meenah brought 15,000 tonnes; St Amrah, 38,000 tonnes and Minerva Virgo, 33,450 tonnes. In May, the data noted that 239,500 tonnes of petrol were ferried to Lagos jetties with Hafnia Triton leading with 90,000 tonnes; Ahmarah, 39,000 tonnes; Ardmore Endurance, 36,500 tonnes; Breeze, 24,000 tonnes; Maersk Cancum, 37,000 tonnes and Ocean Wave 1, 37,000 tonnes.

Also,10 vessels berthed at Lagos and Calabar jetties in April as Ayodeji ferried 20,000 tonnes; Lady Doyin, 20,000 tonnes and Ayodeji, 20,000 tonnes; Kuouros, 38,000 tonnes; Mosunmola, 36,000 tonnes; Nord Maverick, 16, 000 tonnes; Fatima Zarah, 37,000 tonnes and Ellie M II, 37,000 tonnes offloaded their cargoes at Lagos jetties, while MT African Marvel discharged 20,000 tonnes at Calabar Port jetty.

Recall that Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) had reported a drop in PMS imports of 30 million liters over an eight-month period, but the surge in April suggests this trend may be slowing down.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited had raised the pump price of petrol to N915 per litre in Lagos and N945 per litre in Abuja and other parts of the country, leading to N45 increase from the previous price of N870 in Lagos and a N35 rise from the earlier N910 per litre in Abuja as Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) said that petrol price should be between N700 and N750 per litre at retail stations.

According to President of PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo, petroleum marketers are exploiting Nigerians through inflated petrol prices.

He said: “If you go online and check the Plat cost per cubic metre of PMS, convert that to litres and then to naira, you will see that with crude at around $60 per barrel, petrol should be retailing between N700 and N750 per litre.”

He advised the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to enforce a transparent pump pricing template to prevent exploitation.

Osifo added that despite crude oil selling for $60 per barrel, petrol pump prices remained as high as between N850 and N900 per litre, leaving consumers at a loss as NMDPRA failed to carry out its oversight duties effectively.