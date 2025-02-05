PMS: Price War Escalates As Marketers Increase Imports By 80%

Share

…order N244.3bn worth of fuel

The current drop in the global price of petroleum products and naira appreciation will further pull down the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as marketers expect to take delivery of 265,000 tonnes (265 million litres) of products valued at N244.33 billion in the coming weeks.

The aim is to contend with Dangote Refinery’s new price. The new imports increased by 80.4 per cent from the 51,900 tonnes (51.9 million litres) imported in January 2025 as importers are still shipping blended PMS from Malta.

Dangote had at the weekend slashed the price of its products, following a threat by the marketers to ferry in cheaper fuel into the country.

Findings, however, revealed that in the latest competition, imports would increase as marketers still expect to take delivery of more fuel in the coming weeks.

Expected this month at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Phase 3, according to Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data are Sabaek with 75,000 tonnes and Mosunmola, 37,500 tonnes.

Others are Central with 28,000 tonnes which will berth at Bulk Oil Jetty (BOJ), Apapa and Hafnia Egret, 26,500 tonnes.

Over the weekend, Dangote Petroleum Refinery cut its ex-depot price of petrol, lowering it from N950 to N890 per litre.

Its Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, explained that the strategic adjustment was a direct response to the positive outlook within the global energy and gas markets, as well as the recent reduction in international crude oil prices, saying the change was with immediate effect from Saturday, 1st February 2025.

It noted that the price revision reflected the ongoing fluctuations in global crude oil markets.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was traded at $77.48 per barrel on Friday, marking a reduction of $4 from $81 per barrel recorded in early January.

Between October 1, 2024 and January 31, 2025, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited and some oil marketers spent over 3.8 billion of PMS were routed to the country’s port drom Malta.

According to Kelvin Emmanuel, between 34 and 40 per cent of petrol are being ferried to the country from Malta.

Recall that oil marketers had said that the cost of foreign petrol, which is N922.65 per litre, was cheaper by N32.35 when compared to the N955 per litre offered at the loading gantry of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery had earlier explained that the rise in petrol price from N899.50 was due to an increase in the cost of crude oil, the major component for refined petroleum products.

