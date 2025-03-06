PMS: Price War Crashes Importation By 32% To N29bn

Share

The current price war on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is beginning to have impact on the importation of the product as records reveal a 32 per cent drop to 35 million liters (35,000 tonnes) valued at N29.5 billion.

The development is a departure from the past when importers flooded port jetties with petroleum landen tankers for onward distribution to marketers.

Findings from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that only one vessel, Mosunmola, with 35,000 tonnes was moored at New Oil Jetty (NOJ), Apapa this week as Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) Ltd and Dangote Refinery reduced the prices of their products to N865 and N845 per litres respectively.

In January, 2025, importation of PMS had plunged by 86.4 per cent from 51.9 million litres (51,901 tonnes) to 312.6 million litres (312,612 tonnes ), following low shipping by oil marketers in less than two months as local production of the fuel reached 1.47 billion litres January.

Despite the plunge, the quantity imported within the same period was, however, more than the current product imported into the country.

During the period, two vessels arrived both Lagos and Calabar port jetties with 51,901 tonnes as MT. ST Ilhaam berthed with 15,000 tonnes at Calabar Port, while Papillon with 36,901 tonnes was also moored at a Lagos jetty.

Last week, Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals slashed the price of PMS for the second time this month by cutting N65 off the previous price of N890, bringing it down to N825 per litre at the gantry (ex-depot).

This follows a N60 reduction on February 1 as ex-depot price decreased from N950 per litre in January to the current price of N825 per litre, leading a reduction of N125 per litre within 26 days.

It was gathered that the latest price reduction would also ensure that Nigerians pay between N860 and N865 per litre for petrol at the pump in Lagos.

The company had said in a statement that the price adjustment would take effect from Thursday, February 27 and is intended to provide essential relief to Nigerians.

Similarly, NNPC Limited also reduced the pump price of petrol sold at its stations to match that of Dangote Petroleum Refinery as some retail outlets owned by the NNPC Limited adjusted their petrol pump price to N860 per litre on Monday, the same rate Dangote sells petrol at MRS filling stations in Lagos.

The company’s stations in Lagos adjusted their pumps to N860 per litre, down from N945 as of Sunday. This came a few days after Dangote refinery reduced its ex-depot petrol price from N890 to N825 per litre.

