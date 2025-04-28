PMS: ‘Price War Between Dangote, NNPC Bad For Marketers’

Share

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said the recurring price fluctuations of refined petroleum products, especially fuel, by Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) is a mix bag.

IPMAN National Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chinedu Ukadike, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, said while the price reduction is a positive development as it reduces price for consumers, it, however, puts oil marketers in a disadvantageous position.

He stated that marketers were losing millions of naira as a result of the development. He explained that when marketers buy at a high ex-depot/gantry price and price is reduced, they are forced to sell at a loss.

He also said that when they buy at a less amount and the price is increased they still run at a loss as they need to have money to buy at the current rate.

He argued that though people may think that they will make profit as they should sell at a higher cost than what they were selling before the new price increment, the reality is the need to raise higher amounts of capital to be able to buy the same volume they bought before the price increment.

Ukadike said: “Well, it came with mixed feelings. We marketers are also losing millions of naira. For the masses which we are also part of it, It is also a welcome development in line with the global changes and the impact of the economic policies of Mr. President of selling crude oil in naira to Dangote.

We appreciate it so much. We thank Mr. President. But for us, independent marketers, it is a great loss. “The crude for naira has reflected. That is why you see the pump price going down.

The bulky difference of naira to dollar exchange has been removed from the increased level of the price of the refinery and petroleum products. “The naira for crude continuation policy is a good development for our economy.

It will guarantee safety of the oil and gas sector and ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and eradication of scarcity in the system. “This is the beauty of deregulation. Demand and supply determines the price of the market.

There is no way you will do it. It will change, along with the changing circumstances. If you look at it is not artificial.”

Share