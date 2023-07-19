PMS Price Hike: LCCI raises concernss over NNPCL’s regulatory style

Following another increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N568 per litre in Lagos and N617 per litre in Abuja, yesterday, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed a strong concern over the dominanace of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) with regard to importation of refined products. Indeed, LCCI reiterated that it was still fully in support of the government on fuel subsidy removal in the country, but only that it is not unaware of the impact of the forex rate harmonisation on the landing cost of fuel which the NNPCL as the sole importer controls. President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, made this known during the address on the state of the economy for the second quarter of 2023.

He said that it was concerned about the issues around transparency in pricing in the country’s downstream sector, in conjunction with other critical stakeholders. Olawale-Cole pointed out that NNPCL as the regulator of the country’s downstream sector was not helping matters over its management of fuel importation and pricing regime in the country. The LCCI president urged that other licenced major oil marketers should brace to help cushion the rising fuel prices in the country