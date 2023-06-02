PMS: OPS Backs Tinubu On Subsidy Removal

Members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration speech on his intention to stop fuel subsidy payment on PMS, tackle insecurity, review naira redesign policy, job creation and others in order to reflate the ailing economy. The OPS, which is the voice of private sector and businesses in the country, affirmed that removing fuel subsidy on PMS was the right way to recalibrate the country’s fragile economy.

They said that subsidy was not included in the 2023 budget and that it was not sustainable for the country’s economy both in the short and long term. Speaking with New Telegraph, the Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that fuel subsidy cost the country’s economy about N10 trillion in more than one year, which is huge for a country like Nigeria that is being confronted with macroeconomic challenges.

Ajayi-Kadir stated that the private sector operators were elated with the boldness shown by President Tinubu, telling Nigerians the true position of the fuel subsidy policy in the country. While speaking on the subsidy, President Tinubu said: “We commend the decision of the outgoing administration in phasing out the petrol subsidy regime, which has increasingly favoured the rich more than the poor.

“Subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources. We shall instead re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, health care and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions.” Also het part, the Director- General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Chinyere Almona, also backed Mr. President, saying that the country’s monetary policy truly needed some house cleaning following the recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s stance in raising the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 18.5 per cent in from 18 per cent.

According to her, the country’s MPR has lost touch with reality and no longer working to justify its increments, which has been disrupting businesses and manufacturing in the country. The LCCI boss explained that the policy tightening was not effective in curbing the rising inflation and more needed to be done in this area by the new administration.

While speaking on the country’s monetary policy review, President Tinubu said: “Monetary policy needs thorough house cleaning. The central bank must work towards a unified exchange rate. “This will direct funds away from arbitrage into meaningful investment in the plant, equipment and jobs that power the real economy.

“Interest rates need to be reduced to increase investment and consumer purchasing in ways that sustain the economy at a higher level. “Whatever merits it had in concept, the currency swap was too harshly applied by the CBN given the number of unbanked Nigerians.

“The policy shall be reviewed. In the meantime, my administration will treat both currencies as legal tender.” Also, the Director-General of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. Sola Obadimu, backed Mr. President’s position to prioritise security in a bid to catalyse the ailing economy and instill confidence back in the minds of investors and business owners, who have suffered lots of investment disruptions and revenue losses.

According to him, restoring peace and unity to the country is sacrosanct and germane to Nigeria’s investment attraction from overseas (Foreign Direct Investment) and others which are needed in this new regime. On security, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated that, “security shall be the top priority of our administration because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence.

“To effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security DOCTRINE and its ARCHITECTURE. “We shall invest more in our security personnel, and this means more than an increase in number. “We shall provide, better training, equipment, pay and firepower.”