PMS: NNPCL Faults Reports On Pump Price Adjustment

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said there is no fuel pump price adjustment. Reports on social media had said fuel pump price had been adjusted. However, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye , in a statement yesterday titled: ‘NNPC Limited Clarifies Price Adjustment Rumours,’ said the rumour was false. Soneye said: “The NNPC Limited wishes to clarify rumours suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) (fuel) and Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) at its retail stations nationwide.

“The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely. “NNPC Ltd reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country.”

Meanwhile, the oil company said it recorded about 136 incidents of crude oil theft in one week, between the 16th and 22nd of March 2024. It disclosed this on a video note on its X handle According to account, there were 37 instances of unauthorised connections, 26 occurrences of pipeline tampering, 29 illegal refineries, 13 violations related to the Automatic Identification System (AIS) of vessels, a single oil spill incident, and other activities across numerous sites in the Niger Delta region.

It said: ”The incidents primarily took place in Rivers State and were disclosed by Tantita Security Services. Reports indicated that illegal connections, numbering 37, were identified and removed in the states of Rivers, Bayelsa, and Abia. “Additionally, 29 illicit refining operations were detected in various areas of the Niger Delta, with significant instances reported in the states of Abia, Imo, and Rivers. “In Bayelsa state, realtime footage from a drone camera showed an individual illicitly extracting crude from an unauthorised oil pit, which led to oil spills.”